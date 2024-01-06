At Least Four Killed in Deadly Bangladesh Train Fire Suspected To Be Arson

A passenger train in Bangladesh was allegedly set on fire, claiming the lives of at least four people (including a child) and injuring eight others.
The latest: A suspected arson attack took place on the Dhaka-bound Benapole Express on Friday night, 5 January, sources told The Quint.
Seven firefighting units helped bring the train fire under control in under one hour, as per Reuters.
"Investigation is under way, but it seems the train was deliberately set on fire," railway police official Ferdous Ahmed was quoted as saying.
Why it matters: The suspected train attack comes in the lead up to the general elections in Bangladesh, where voters are expected to head to the polls on Sunday, 7 January.
Yes, but: The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has urged voters to boycott the polls and called for a two-day strike in the country from Saturday.
Some context: The BNP party had also boycotted the previous general elections in Bangladesh, alleging that the polls were rigged.
The Opposition party had demanded that a neutral authority should conduct the elections.
In response, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (belonging to the Awami League) had accused the BNP of being behind the anti-government protests that had turned violent and led to the deaths of ten people in October 2023.
Anything else? Protesters had also reportedly set a train ablaze in December 2023, killing four people.
On voting day, over 800,000 police, paramilitary and police auxiliaries have been deployed to guard polling booths.
The Bangladesh Army, Navy, and Air Force have also reportedly been mobilised to maintain peace in the country.
