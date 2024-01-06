Join Us On:
At Least Four Killed in Deadly Bangladesh Train Fire Suspected To Be Arson

The suspected arson attack on the train comes just days ahead of the general elections in Bangladesh.

A passenger train in Bangladesh was allegedly set on fire, claiming the lives of at least four people (including a child) and injuring eight others.

The latest: A suspected arson attack took place on the Dhaka-bound Benapole Express on Friday night, 5 January, sources told The Quint.

  • Seven firefighting units helped bring the train fire under control in under one hour, as per Reuters.

  • "Investigation is under way, but it seems the train was deliberately set on fire," railway police official Ferdous Ahmed was quoted as saying.

Why it matters: The suspected train attack comes in the lead up to the general elections in Bangladesh, where voters are expected to head to the polls on Sunday, 7 January.

Yes, but: The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has urged voters to boycott the polls and called for a two-day strike in the country from Saturday.

Some context: The BNP party had also boycotted the previous general elections in Bangladesh, alleging that the polls were rigged.

  • The Opposition party had demanded that a neutral authority should conduct the elections.

  • In response, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (belonging to the Awami League) had accused the BNP of being behind the anti-government protests that had turned violent and led to the deaths of ten people in October 2023.

Anything else? Protesters had also reportedly set a train ablaze in December 2023, killing four people.

  • On voting day, over 800,000 police, paramilitary and police auxiliaries have been deployed to guard polling booths.

  • The Bangladesh Army, Navy, and Air Force have also reportedly been mobilised to maintain peace in the country.

