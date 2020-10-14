Dominance or Democracy? Decoding Trump & Pence’s Debate Strategy

Authoritarian white masculinity is a version of patriarchal authority that has asserted itself in US politics in conjunction with the rise of Donald Trump. It assumes that heterosexual white men are best suited to leadership and casts political leadership by women and people of color as inauthentic – for example, the “ birther movement ” – or threatening – for example, “ lock her up .”

The Trump presidency is, in part, a backlash to the election of the nation’s first Black president and to Hillary Clinton’s nomination in 2016 as the first woman to top a major-party presidential ticket. This reassertion of white patriarchal authority is presented as necessary for the nation’s stability and progress. It’s one way Trump delivers on his promise to “make America great again.”