At Least 7 Dead in Record Flash Floods in New York City
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared an emergency in the state.
At least seven persons died on Wednesday, 1 September, due to flash floods and incessant rain in the New York City. Police sources told AFP that this has been a record-breaking downpour in New York.
Dangerous high-end Category-4 Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana on 29 August, has wreaked havoc in north-east United States (US), including New York.
New York governor Kathy Hochul has declared an emergency in the state. Streets of Brooklyn and Queens have been massively inundated, while airports and subway lines had to be shut down.
Hundreds of flights have been cancelled at Newark, LaGuardia, and John F Kennedy airports. Several subway lines are flooded as well.
Visuals of submerged subway stations and public transport have gone viral on the internet, with the NY Subway issuing an advisory against non-essential travel until further notice.
