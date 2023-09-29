At least 50 killed, Many injured in Bomb Blast in Pakistan

At least 50 people were killed and many injured on Friday, 29 September, when a bomb exploded near a mosque when people were gathering for a rally to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, according to media reports.

The explosion occurred in the Mastung district, Geo News reported.

Station House Officer (SHO) Javed Lehri said that the wounded are being shifted to a medical facility while an emergency has been imposed in the hospitals.

"Some of the injured are in critical condition," the administration added.