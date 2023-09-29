ADVERTISEMENT
At least 50 killed, Many injured in Bomb Blast in Pakistan

The bomb explodes at rally celebrating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad in southwest Pakistan.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
At least 50 people were killed and many injured on Friday, 29 September, when a bomb exploded near a mosque when people were gathering for a rally to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, according to media reports.

The explosion occurred in the Mastung district, Geo News reported.

Station House Officer (SHO) Javed Lehri said that the wounded are being shifted to a medical facility while an emergency has been imposed in the hospitals.

"Some of the injured are in critical condition," the administration added.

(This is a developing story. Details will be added soon.)

Topics:  Blast   pakistan blast 

