As Ayodhya Welcomes Ram Lalla, Mexico Gets Its First Ram Temple!

When India was gearing up for the grand Ram Mandir Temple opening ceremony on January 22, Queretaro, a city in Mexico, got its first Lord Ram temple on Sunday, 21 January.
The temple was inaugurated after an American priest performed the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony with Mexican hosts and the idols brought from India.
01/06
The first Lord Ram temple in Mexico.
(Photo Courtesy: twitter.com/IndEmbMexico)
02/06
The idols consecrated in the newly built temple were brought from India.
(Photo Courtesy: twitter.com/IndEmbMexico)
03/06
The atmosphere was filled with divine energy as the hymns & songs sung by the Indian diaspora reverberated throughout the hall.
(Photo Courtesy: twitter.com/IndEmbMexico)
04/06
The ceremony of the deity is held amidst hymns and songs chanted by the Indian diaspora.
(Photo Courtesy: twitter.com/IndEmbMexico)
05/06
The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony was performed by an American Priest with Mexican hosts.
(Photo Courtesy: twitter.com/IndEmbMexico)
06/06
The temple was later inaugurated and opened for devotees.
(Photo Courtesy: twitter.com/IndEmbMexico)
The Indian Embassy shared the news in Mexico via social media site X (formerly Twitter). “First Lord Ram temple in Mexico! On the eve of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ayodhya, city of Queretaro in Mexico gets the first Lord Ram temple. Queretaro also hosts the first Lord Hanuman temple in Mexico,” it said.
It further said, “The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony was performed by an American Priest with Mexican hosts & the idols brought from India. The atmosphere was filled with divine energy as the hymns & songs sung by the Indian diaspora reverberated throughout the hall.”
The ceremony of the deity is held amidst hymns and songs chanted by the Indian diaspora. The temple was later inaugurated and opened for devotees.
PM Modi presided over the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, concluding 11-day visits to several temples ahead of the ceremony. The grant event in Ayodhya was attended by nearly 8,000 VIP guests.
