New Zealand Police Probe Me Too Allegations Against Two Amul Delegates

Two Indian business delegates have been accused of inappropriately touching a woman at an event in New Zealand.
The specifics: These individuals were part of a delegation from the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the parent company of India's largest dairy brand – Amul.
The alleged incident occurred at a trade event that was being held at Ngai Tahu Farms in the Waimakariri district of New Zealand's South Island on 17 April, PTI reported citing local media.
In a statement, the GCMMF refuted the allegations and said, "The news about the incident of the Amul delegation having harassed a woman at this event on April 17 is wrong. The same can be noted from the statements of the Honourable Minister and other senior members of the (NZ) Government, who were present at the said event."
"There has been no evidence of any wrongdoing by any member of the delegation," it added.
Meanwhile, New Zealand police said that they are "working to resolve this matter with the parties involved."
