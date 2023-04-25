New Zealand Police Probe Me Too Allegations Against Two Amul Delegates

In a statement, the GCMMF refuted the allegations and said, "The news about the incident of the Amul delegation having harassed a woman at this event on April 17 is wrong. The same can be noted from the statements of the Honourable Minister and other senior members of the (NZ) Government, who were present at the said event."

"There has been no evidence of any wrongdoing by any member of the delegation," it added.

Meanwhile, New Zealand police said that they are "working to resolve this matter with the parties involved."