Nandini vs Amul: Politics Over Milk Products Turns Sour in Karnataka

Notably, Amul's move to Karnataka seems to be planned.

Three years ago, RS Sodhi, managing director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, had said in an interview, “We started with the west, then went to the north, and east... Somehow we had not gone to the south," Mint reported.

He added, "We realised in the past 10 years that a lot of private players have come, and some of them are not giving good prices to the market. So we thought this is the best opportunity. Now if we don’t enter the south, we will be losing, and we will be giving a cakewalk to other players."

With the aim to take Amul's business to around Rs 10,000 crore, the company had announced an investment of about Rs 200-300 crore over the next two years, as per Sodhi.

The issue seems to be milked further since a majority of milk producers are from Old Mysuru region such as Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, and Kolar, and central Karnataka's Devanagere district, spread across 120-130 Assembly seats, making their votes important.

While both Amul and Nandini milk products are available on delivery apps like Zepto and BlinkIt, there is a clear difference in prices between the two. While Nandini’s toned milk is priced at Rs 39 a litre, Amul is selling the same at Rs 54. Amul's half-litre curd is priced at Rs 30 while Nandini sells the same for Rs 24.

Despite the difference in prices, it remains to be seen whether the two brands can co-exist, or whether Nandini will be forced to merge with Amul.