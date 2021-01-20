After Riots, Donald Trump Leaves Office With under 40% Approval  

At 4 am (AEDT) on Thursday, 20 January, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be inaugurated as President and Vice President of the United States, replacing Donald Trump and Mike Pence. What follows is a discussion of the US political events over the past two weeks.

On 5 January, Democrats won the two Georgia Senate runoffs . Raphael Warnock (D) defeated Kelly Loeffler (R) by 2.0 percent and Jon Ossoff (D) defeated David Perdue (R) by 1.2 percent.

After November’s elections, Republicans held a 50-48 Senate lead, so these results enabled Democrats to tie the Senate at 50-50, with Harris to cast the tie-breaking vote. Democrats gained a net three Senate seats from the pre-November Senate.