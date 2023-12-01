After a Week-Long Truce With Hamas Ends, Israel Resumes Strike on Gaza

The temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas expired on Friday, 1 December morning and more than 32 Palestinians were killed after Israel resumed bombing today in three hours, mostly women and children, according to the health officials in the Palestinian territory.

As per AFP report, Marwan al-Hams, the director of Al-Najar hospital in Rafah in southern Gaza, where many Palestinians fled after being told by Israel to leave the north of the territory, said strikes killed at least nine people in the city, including four children.

Elsewhere, two children were killed in air raids on Gaza City, said Fadel Naim, a doctor with Al-Ahli hospital in the city.

Earlier today, the Israeli army dropped leaflets telling people in parts of already bombarded southern Gaza to evacuate, signalling an expanding offensive.