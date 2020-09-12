Afghan Govt’s Peace Talks With Taliban Begin in Doha

Talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban began in Doha on Saturday, 12 September, and have raised hopes among the people of the war-torn country for peace after years of conflict.

The much-awaited intra-Afghan dialogue opened at a ceremony to be attended by senior officials from different countries including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and senior officials from the host country Qatar, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 21-member negotiated team headed by former Afghan intelligence chief Mohammed Masoom Stanekzai left for Doha from Kabul on 11 September.