‘Expedite Visa Process, Give Us Jobs’: Afghan Students Request Indian Government

"I speak to my parents every day. They have now come to Kabul from Kunduz because it is safer there and my sister is there. But I don't know when I will see them next. Every day I pray that I can see them. I pray that I can bring them to India. They have never left Afghanistan – but there is no love left there because the Taliban have made it a country of despair," said Nadir Raza on a call.

Raza, 22, is an Afghan student currently pursuing engineering at an Anna University-affiliated college in Chennai. He is one of the many students who have been anxious since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on 15 August.

As thousands scramble to flee Afghanistan, these students in India are worried for the safety of their families back home.

"This is the real life that we are facing right now. We are trying to deal, there is no way that we should not deal with this situation," said Shukriya Rezayi, a student at Savitribai Phule Pune University.