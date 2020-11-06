US Elections 2020: Biden in the Lead, Trump in the Tweets
With several of his tweets flagged as ‘disputed’ or ‘misleading’, Trump has called Twitter ‘out of control’.
With key states of Georgia and Pennsylvania leaning blue as ballots continue to be counted, the election is starting to shift in Democratic candidate Joe Biden's favour.
Seeing his presidency slip away, key state by key state, Trump has taken to live-tweeting the election, speaking to the electorate directly while expressing his disbelief at the outcome.
He claims that political foes have been trying to steal the election with "illegal votes".
With several of his tweets flagged by Twitter as containing content that may be 'disputed' or 'misleading', Trump has called Twitter 'out of control'.
He posted his attack shortly after declaring that he “easily” won the election “with LEGALLY VOTES CAST.”
“The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. US Supreme Court should decide!” he wrote in a tweet that has been flagged.
Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, and Senator Ted Cruz have come out in defence of President Trump, while several Republicans have criticised Trump's spread of misinformation.
