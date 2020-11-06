Trump’s Comments on US Polls ‘Dangerous And Wrong’: Republicans

Republican lawmakers and officials came down heavily on incumbent President Donald Trump over his series of false claims Thursday night, 5 November, on the presidential election and ballot counting, though they refrained from mentioning him directly.

Senator Pat Toomey, in a statement that said that once key state election count is "reached and certified, all parties involved must accept the outcome of the election regardless of whether they won or lost”, said, "All votes that comply with Pennsylvania law must be counted, regardless of how long the process takes."

His statement was in sharp contrast to Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud in Pennsylvania.