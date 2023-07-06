'Act of Revenge': Indian Student in Australia Buried Alive by Ex-Boyfriend

A 21-year-old Indian nursing student in Adelaide, Australia, was abducted by her ex-boyfriend from India, driven nearly 650 km and buried alive in South Australia state’s remote Flinders Ranges, a court has heard.
New details have emerged regarding the incident involving the murder of the Punjabi-origin girl in 2021.
Reports indicate that Jasmeen Kaur's ex-boyfriend Tarikjot Singh, 22 bound her with cable ties and buried her alive in "an act of vengeance."
Kaur’s body was found buried in a shallow grave at Moralana Creek in Southern Australia.
Singh pleaded guilty to the murder of the 21-year-old nursing student in February this year.
During sentencing submissions on Wednesday, 5 July, prosecutor Carman Matteo SC said Singh had killed the 21-year-old student as an "act of vengeance" or revenge after being rejected by her.
The prosecutor also added that Kaur was forced to endure "absolute terror" after her abduction by Singh on 5 March 5 2021.
The court heard that the victim had experienced an "uncommon level of cruelty" following the abduction. She was found bound with tape and cable ties, and was buried alive by Singh when she was alive and unconscious.
Matteo added that Singh also made "superficial" cuts to her throat. However, according to the post-mortem report, they were not the cause of her death.
Times of India reported that CCTV footage showed Singh purchasing gloves, cable ties and a shovel from a hardware store.
During the court proceedings, it was revealed that he orchestrated the murder of Kaur because of his inability to move on from their relationship that had broken down.
Singh now faces a mandatory life sentence with the court to impose a non-parole period next month. South Australia has a mandatory 20-year non-parole period for murder.
