Joe Biden Is the Democratic Antidote: 5 Takeaways from the Primary

Biden continues one of the most remarkable presidential campaign turnarounds in US history.

His campaign always said he didn't have to win Iowa or New Hampshire, because his base was in more racially diverse states that followed, a theory that often seemed more like an excuse than a strategy. But even that plan didn't foresee the kind of catapult he has managed since blowing out the field in South Carolina on 29 February.

The former vice president has put together broad coalitions of Democratic primary voters: African Americans, white college-educated suburbanites, city dwellers of all demographics, rural and small-town voters who haven't yet defected to Republicans (or who might be returning from the GOP).