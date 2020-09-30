Frank Talk on Recent Happenings: MEA on 19th India-China WMCC Meet

India and China “reviewed the current situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the India-China border areas and had frank and detailed discussions on the developments since the last meeting,” informed the MEA in the statement following the 19th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) on Wednesday, 30 September.

The Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs led the Indian delegation and the Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation at the meeting.