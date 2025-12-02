Fact-Check: Does This Clip Show Dharmendra Deol’s Final Journey? No!

A viral post circulating on social media shares a clip of a large crowd accompanying a funeral procession, claiming it shows the final journey of veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol.
He was one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic stars, had a career spanning six decades and acted in over 300 films. He passed away on 24 November 2025 due to age-related illness after a period of declining health.
What's the claim?: The post claims that the viral clip shows Dharmendra’s final journey, with lakhs of grieving admirers lining the streets to pay homage during his last rites.
What's the truth?: The claim is
The viral clip does not show Dharmendra’s funeral procession.
It is actually from the final journey of Zubeen Garg, the Indian singer and composer who died in a scuba diving accident on 19 September.
What we found: We ran the key frames from the viral video through Google’s reverse image search.
It led us to a longer version of the clip posted on news organisation CNN-News 18's YouTube page.
The video shows the visuals are from the funeral procession of singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati on 19 September, after he died in a scuba diving accident.
We also reviewed reports by Moneycontrol and North East News from 21 September, which show identical visuals of the crowd, vehicle and floral setup, confirming the clip is from Zubeen Garg’s final journey and not Dharmendra’s.
A YouTube livestream of Dharmendra’s funeral shows a peaceful cremation ceremony with no large street procession, confirming that the viral clip is unrelated.
The visuals, context, crowd, location, and date are completely different from Dharmendra’s last rites, which were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai.
Conclusion: The viral claim that the clip shows Dharmendra’s final journey is misleading. The footage is from Zubeen Garg’s funeral procession in Guwahati, not from Dharmendra’s last rites.
