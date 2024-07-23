ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

False Claims About Man 'Drowning in River While Shooting Video' Goes Viral

This video from 2023 shows a YouTuber slipping and falling into a river, however, he was rescued shortly.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A video showing a youth slipping into a river from a slippery surface is going viral to claim that he drowned in the waterbody.

Context: This comes after Aanvi Kamdar, a 27-year-old chartered accountant and content creator died after falling 300 feet from a hill near Kumbhe waterfall in Raigad district.

  • Reports sharing this news allege that Kamdar was shooting a video while the accident happened. However, there is no substantial evidence to prove the same.

This video from 2023 shows a YouTuber slipping and falling into a river, however, he was rescued shortly.

What's the truth?: This video from 2023 shows Akash Sagar, a YouTuber slipping and falling into a river, however, he was rescued shortly.

How did we find out the truth? We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video, which led us to the original video shared by Akash Sagar, a content creator and YouTuber, on his Instagram page.

  • This was shared on 25 September 2023, which predates Kamdar's accident.

  • His account is also currently active which proves that he is still well and healthy.

  • Taking a cue, we checked his YouTube for the full video and found one uploaded on 26 September 2023.

  • The viral clip starts at 0:26 timestamp and the extended version at 0:44 timestamp shows a person rescuing and pulling him out of the flowing water.

We have contacted him for more details, and we will update the story once we receive a response.

Conclusion: An old video of a youth slipping and falling into a river is going viral to claim that he recently drowned while trying to record a video.

