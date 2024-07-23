False Claims About Man 'Drowning in River While Shooting Video' Goes Viral

A video showing a youth slipping into a river from a slippery surface is going viral to claim that he drowned in the waterbody.
Context: This comes after Aanvi Kamdar, a 27-year-old chartered accountant and content creator died after falling 300 feet from a hill near Kumbhe waterfall in Raigad district.
Reports sharing this news allege that Kamdar was shooting a video while the accident happened. However, there is no substantial evidence to prove the same.
How did we find out the truth? We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video, which led us to the original video shared by Akash Sagar, a content creator and YouTuber, on his Instagram page.
This was shared on 25 September 2023, which predates Kamdar's accident.
His account is also currently active which proves that he is still well and healthy.
Taking a cue, we checked his YouTube for the full video and found one uploaded on 26 September 2023.
The viral clip starts at 0:26 timestamp and the extended version at 0:44 timestamp shows a person rescuing and pulling him out of the flowing water.
We have contacted him for more details, and we will update the story once we receive a response.
Conclusion: An old video of a youth slipping and falling into a river is going viral to claim that he recently drowned while trying to record a video.
