Unrelated Visuals Shared as '2 Women Drowning in Mumbai's Bandra'
The Quint confirmed with the Bandra Police that the visual is not from Mumbai's Bandra.
As rains continue to batter several parts of Maharashtra, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy downpour in the state's capital, a video showing people enjoying on the seashore until big waves sweep some of them away, is being shared to claim that this incident happened at Mumbai's Bandra.
But we found reports that mentioned that this video is from Oman’s Salalah Al Mughsail beach and it shows people getting washed away with the waves. This incident was reported on 10 July 2022.
CLAIM
The caption of the post claims that the visuals show two women getting swept away at Mumbai's Bandra beach.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We divided the videos into multiple keyframes using InVID, a video verification tool, and ran reverse image searches on some of them.
This led us to a tweet by an international Arabic television news channel Al Arabiya posted on 12 July 2022.
The tweet mentioned that eight people were swept away by a wave on Oman's Mughsail beach after they reportedly crossed the boundary fence.
We also found a tweet by the Royal Oman Police from 10 July 2022, which mentioned that 'five people from a family' were swept away from the rocky cliff at the Mughsail beach.
As per reports, three of them were rescued and two of them were found dead. A national search and rescue team of Oman was dispatched to find the other three.
A report by the English news channel NDTV mentioned that the family was from Maharashtra and lived in Dubai. They had gone to Oman on a one-day trip.
Further, we contacted Bandra police who refuted any such occurrence in Mumbai.
"The video is not from Bandra and no such incident has been reported in Mumbai."Rajesh Devare, Senior Police Inspector, Bandra police
Evidently, an unrelated video was shared on social media with a false claim that it was from Mumbai.
