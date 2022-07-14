Unrelated Visuals Shared as '2 Women Drowning in Mumbai's Bandra'

As rains continue to batter several parts of Maharashtra, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy downpour in the state's capital, a video showing people enjoying on the seashore until big waves sweep some of them away, is being shared to claim that this incident happened at Mumbai's Bandra.

But we found reports that mentioned that this video is from Oman’s Salalah Al Mughsail beach and it shows people getting washed away with the waves. This incident was reported on 10 July 2022.