No, This Photo Doesn't Show Yogi Adityanath Watching SRK on Television!
The real photo shows the chief minister watching the football match on TV.
A photograph of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath watching television is being shared on social media with a claim that Adityanath was watching Shah Rukh Khan's discussion during the finale of FIFA World Cup, held on 18 December.
The picture is being shared in the backdrop of the controversy surrounding Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Pathaan.
How did we find this out?: We conducted a simple reverse image search on the picture and that led us to a tweet by Yogi Adityanath's verified account on Twitter from 18 December.
The picture showed him watching the match and not Shah Rukh Khan on TV. The picture was shared with a caption '#FIFAWorldCup'.
Where is SRK's picture from?: The picture of Shah Rukh Khan, which has been morphed on the screen, is from a segment where the bollywood actor was asked to dedicate his favourite movie dialogues to the FIFA World Cup teams.
We found a clip of this interaction on Jio Cinema's verified YouTube channel.
Khan and Padukone were recently in Qatar during the finale of the FIFA World Cup to promote Pathaan.
Conclusion: Clearly, an edited picture of Yogi Adityanath is being shared to claim that he was watching Shah Rukh Khan on TV, while he was watching the match.
