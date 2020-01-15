Akhilesh Govt Paid Bollywood Celebs for Positive Comments? No

Therefore, the claim in the tweets that Bollywood celebrities were being paid this money is untrue because the awardees are much more than just Bollywood stars and encompass a wide range of personalities in India.

The article also said that while the Mulayam Singh Yadav government started the award in 1994-95 with a commendation letter, a shawl and a monetary award of Rs 1 lakh, over the years, it had eventually grown to Rs 11 lakh, with Akhilesh Yadav reviving the award on the SP's return to power and increasing the amount.

The Akhilesh government also started the Rs 50,000 pension for those Yash Bharti awardees and Padma awardees who requested for the same in 2015-16.

The report further added that Adityanath in April 2017 ordered a review of the criteria for selecting the awardees. This came after allegations that undeserving people were receiving the money and complaints about the amount of funds being spent here.

According to a May 2017 article by The Times of India, an RTI query had around the same time revealed that the UP government in 2016-17 spent Rs 10.32 crore to give monthly pension of Rs 50,000 each to 172 beneficiaries who had been awarded the Yash Bharti Samman.

Bareilly-based RTI activist Mohd Khalid Jilani, who had filed the RTI had also appealed to CM Adityanath to stop giving pension under this scheme.