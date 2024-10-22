Video Does Not Show Shooter of Baba Siddique Giving a Press Conference

A video of a man talking to the press with police personnel around him is circulating on social media. It is being claimed that he shot politician Baba Siddique.
Siddique, a close aide of actor Salman Khan and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) leader was shot and killed by people allegedly with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on 12 October.
What does the man say?: Speaking to the press, the man said that Siddique was not a good man.
He added that there were charges against him under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). It is said that he was associated with Dawood Ibrahim, the man behind the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts.
He also added details about the number of members in Bishnoi's gang, how they are contacted and how he became a part of this nexus.
Is this true?: The person in the video is Yogesh alias Raju, who is allegedly a part of the Bishnoi gang. He was arrested on 16 October in connection to the murder of Nadir Shah, a gym owner in Delhi.
Mumbai Police have arrested around 10 individuals in Siddique's case. Yogesh is not named as one of the suspects.
What we found: At first, we ran a Google reverse image search on one of the frames of the video and came across the clip on the official X page of News24 from 18 October.
We, then, ran a relevant keyword search and came across multiple news reports about an arrest related to a murder case in Delhi.
An Indian Express report from 18 October stated that Delhi police arrested the second suspect in the shooting of gym owner Nadir Shah in Greater Kailash-1.
The report noted the suspect's name as Yogesh alias Raju, who was apprehended during a short confrontation on the Mathura highway. They mentioned that he suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg during the gun battle and was treated at a facility in the city.
The Indian Express quoting police officials stated that Yogesh was part of Bishnoi's nexus.
Seven suspects - Akash Yadav, Nitalesh Tiwari, Vishal Verma, Naveen Baliyan, Mohammed Sajid, Pankaj Kumar, and Sachin Yadav had already been arrested.
Delhi police comments: Taking to its official X page, the capital's police stated that it had arrested the main shooter in the GK gym murder case, with the help of Mathura police.
The Special Cell of Delhi Police also posted on its X page, stating. "Yogesh Raju, a sharp shooter of Lawrence Bishnoi & Hasim Baba gang arrested by Special Cell (SR) in a joint operation with Mathura Police. He was involved in the murder of Nadir Shah of South Delhi. 01 pistol, 07 live cartridges & a stolen bike recovered." (sic)
Baba Siddique case: Mumbai police have arrested the two alleged shooters Gurmail Baljit Singh (23) and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), Harishkumar Balakram Nisad (23) and Pravin Lonkar.
Five other arrests of the following - Nitin Gautam Sapre (32), Sambhaji Kisan Pardhi (44), Pradeep Dattu Thombre (37), Chetan Dilip Pardhi (27), and Ram Fulchand Kanoujia (43) - have been made in the case.
However, the alleged primary shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, along with conspirators Shubham Lonkar and Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, remain at large.
Mumbai police has not named Yogesh as one of the suspects. A report by India Today from 19 October stated that he did not have links with Siddique's murder. The Quint has reached out to Delhi police to confirm the same.
Conclusion: The person in the video is not related to the murder of Siddique, but the killing of Nadir Shah.
