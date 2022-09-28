World Heart Day 2022: Common Myths Around Heart Ailments Debunked

Many people confuse a heart attack with a cardiac arrest and vice versa. However, these are two different things.

Dr Hinduja explains that a cardiac arrest is an arrest in the activity of the heart, which means that the action of heat beating and regularly pumping blood.

When this activity stops, then it’s called a cardiac arrest.

A heart attack is a blockage in the blood supply of the heart. There are coronary vessels which supply the blood to the muscles of the heart, if those get blocked, then the person gets a heart attack.