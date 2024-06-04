Altered Image of BJP MLA With Placard Saying 'Go Back Modi' Resurfaces

An image of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vanathi Srinivasan holding a placard saying '#GoBackModi' is going on social media as a recent picture amid the Lok Sabha elections.
How did we found out?: We conducted a reverse image search on the image on Google along with the MLA's name and came across a post on X (formerly Twitter) of hers dated 24 October 2021.
In her post, Srinivasan had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving the 100 crore COVID vaccination milestone and the text on the placard also read, 'India creates history 100 crore vaccination. Thank you Modi Ji.'
A comparison of the original photo and the viral one can be seen below.
This edited image also went viral in 2022 and our fact-check can be seen here.
Conclusion: An old and edited image is going viral to claim that BJP MLA recently posed with a placard that read, "Go Back Modi".
