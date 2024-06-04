ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Altered Image of BJP MLA With Placard Saying 'Go Back Modi' Resurfaces

The original text on the placard read 'India creates history 100 crore vaccination. Thank you Modi Ji.'

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
Hindi Female

An image of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vanathi Srinivasan holding a placard saying '#GoBackModi' is going on social media as a recent picture amid the Lok Sabha elections.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This image is old and has been morphed to alter the text visible on the placard.

  • The original image dates back to October 2021and the text on the placard reads, "India creates history 100 crore vaccination. Thank you Modi Ji."

How did we found out?: We conducted a reverse image search on the image on Google along with the MLA's name and came across a post on X (formerly Twitter) of hers dated 24 October 2021.

  • In her post, Srinivasan had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving the 100 crore COVID vaccination milestone and the text on the placard also read, 'India creates history 100 crore vaccination. Thank you Modi Ji.'

An archive of the post can be seen here.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

A comparison of the original photo and the viral one can be seen below.

The text in the image has been edited.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

This edited image also went viral in 2022 and our fact-check can be seen here.

Conclusion: An old and edited image is going viral to claim that BJP MLA recently posed with a placard that read, "Go Back Modi".

Topics:  Fact Check   Webqoof   Go Back Modi 

