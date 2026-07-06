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Fact-Check: Viral Video of Woman Firing at Harasser on Bike Is AI-Generated

The video is an AI-generated one and does not show a real incident.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
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A video, showing a burqa-clad woman walking down the road as a man on a motorcycle approaches her is being widely shared on social media.

  • In the clip, the woman pulls out a gun and fires a warning shot at the biker before he flees.

The claim: The video has gone viral on social media, where users have claimed that it shows a real incident of a woman firing at her harasser.

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The video is an AI-generated one and doesn't show a real incident of a woman firing at a man.

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How did we find out the truth?: We noticed that between the first and third second-mark in the video, the gun suddenly appears in the woman's hand without any indication of her having taken it out from somewhere.

  • A quick keyword search for the term 'woman shoots at harasser' did not yield any credible results for such an incident.

  • Using Google's reverse image search and carefully combing through the posts it showed us, we found that the video was initially shared by a Pakistan-based Instagram account called '@viral_mix_daily'.

After this specific video gathered over 4.7 million views, the account had shared a few more videos of hijab and burqa wearing women protecting themselves using pistols.

Is it AI?: We ran the clip through Hive Moderation's AI-generated content detector, which showed us a 94.2 likelihood of the video being an AI-generated one.

Conclusion: An AI-generated video has gone viral with the false claim that it shows a woman firing at her harasser.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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