Woman in UP Beaten by RSS Goons For Not Closing Meat Shop? No, Claim is False

A video of a fight between a group of people where a woman and a minor girl can be seen being beaten up is shared on social media claiming that supporters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had beaten up and stripped a woman naked on a road in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh for not closing her meat shop, despite receiving threats from the group.

However, we found that the incident had taken place in Pratapgarh over a kiosk that was set up in a disputed area between two families – Gupta and Soni family.

Both parties have filed an FIR against each other, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) East Surendra Pratap Singh, the copies of which were also accessed by The Quint.