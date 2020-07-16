Has WHO Advised Against Isolation & Social Distancing? Not Really!

We also reached out to officials at the WHO who confirmed to us that the claim is absolutely fake.

Next, to find the truth behind the video which is being circulated with the claim, we searched Google for “Dr Maria Van Kerkhove on asymptomatic transmission” and found several news reports about her statement.

According to a report by The Guardian, on 8 June, Dr Kerkhove did state that “transmission in asymptomatic patients is rare.” However, a clarification on the subject was issued by her on 9 June. In her clarification, she said that her comment was taken out of context and she categorically mentioned her observation was based on a limited number of studies. “Modelling studies estimate that up to 40% of coronavirus infections could be transmitted by people who have the virus but no symptoms,” the report quoted her as saying.

The full version of Dr Kerkhove's clarification can be accessed here.

Evidently, an unrelated video is being used to falsely claim that the UN body in a u-turn is now advising people against practising social distancing and following quarantine and isolation rules.