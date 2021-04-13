Old Video From Manipur Shared as Poll Violence in WB’s Cooch Behar

The video clip of a crowd barging into a building has been shared by people on social media with a false claim that it shows people storming into a polling booth in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar during the fourth phase of voting.

The viral claim comes after at least four people died as central forces opened fire after coming under attack in Sitalkuchi in the Cooch Behar district.

However, we found that the video, which dates back to 2019, was from Kyamgei Muslim Makha Leikai polling station in Manipur. As per news reports, angry voters stormed into the polling booth and destroyed the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines following allegations of EVM malfunction.