WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around RG Kar Case, Bangladesh Floods and Mpox

From misinformation around the rape and murder case at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata to the floods in Bangladesh and old WHO video peddled as recent announcement about the Mpox infection, here are the viral pieces of misinformation that we debunked this week.
1. Misleading Claims About Post-Mortem Report in The RG Kar Case Go Viral
Amid the ongoing investigation of the Kolkata rape and murder case, news outlets and social media users spread claims about a significant amount of seminal fluid that is, 151 grams, being found on the victim and her extent of injuries stating that her pelvic girdle and hyoid bone were broken.
However, these claims are false.
The Quint accessed the post-mortem report of the victim and spoke to a forensic expert who told us that the mention of "151 gram" in the report was the weight of her genitalia and NOT semen. The expert mentioned that semen was not mentioned in the report.
The misinformation about the significant amount of semen spread another claim that the victim was assaulted by multiple people however, the report did not specify any such thing.
Lastly, the fractures of the hyoid and pelvic girdle were also not mentioned in the post-mortem report.
Read our fact-check here.
2. Old Image of Muslims Praying in Floodwater Shared as Recent From Bangladesh
A image on social media showing a group of Muslims praying in a flooded room went viral as a recent image from flood-affected Bangladesh.
However, this claim is false. This image is old, from 2021, taken in Satkhira, Bangladesh.
Read the full story here.
3. India Did Not Oppose Palestine's Inclusion in BRICS, Viral Claim Is False!
A post claimed that India suggested excluding Palestine from the intergovernmental organisation that is, Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates (BRICS), but Russia and China opposed India's suggestion went viral on social media platforms.
The claim is false. There have been no news reports about such an incident. Additionally, the BRICS countries have openly denounced the actions of Israel.
Read the story here.
4. Old Video Peddled as WHO Declaring Mpox 'No Longer a Global Health Emergency'
A video showing World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announcing the end of monkeypox, also known as mpox, as a global health emergency is being shared on social media platforms.
Those who have posted the video criticised the WHO for changing their stance once more.
This claim is false. The viral video dates back to May 2023, showing Ghebreyesus declaring that the mpox was no longer considered a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).
Read our fact-check here.
5. Fact-Check: Video Of Srisailam Dam in AP Falsely Shared as Tripura's Dumbur Dam
After significant floods in Bangladesh, impacting nearly 1.8 million people and causing five deaths, the neighbouring Bangladesh accused India of causing the disaster by managing the Dumbur dam on the Gomti River in Tripura. The Ministry of External Affairs in India deemed this to be 'inaccurate in reality'.
In light of this, a video went viral on social media showing a dam releasing excessive water, with viewers claiming the spot as the Dumbur Dam in Tripura.
However, the claim is false. The video shows the Srisailam Dam in Andhra Pradesh.
Read the full story here.
