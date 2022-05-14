ADVERTISEMENT

How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

From tweets on political parties to visuals being linked to Cyclone Asani, here's what fooled the public this week.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
1 min read
How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!
i

From tweets targeting political parties in Delhi and Rajasthan to visuals being linked to Cyclone Asani, take our quiz to find out how much misinformation you fell for this week.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×