VHP Member Injured Amid Clash in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, Internet Suspended
Several people were detained in the aftermath of the incident, IANS reported.
Tension seized Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district after Satveer Saharan, a Block President of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) sustained a grievous injury to his head amidst a clash between two communities outside a temple.
Following the violent confrontation, workers and leaders belonging to the VHP and Bajrang Dal blocked Nohar-Rawtsar highway, demanding immediate arrest of the accused.
On Thursday, internet services were reportedly suspended in the district in light of the situation. Earlier, the web services were only snapped in Nohar, Bhadra, and Rawatsar as a precautionary measure.
However, speaking to news agency ANI, Additional SP Nohar stated, "A minor clash broke out between two groups yesterday, one person namely Satveer got injured and shifted to hospital. Two others got minor injuries. The situation is under control."
Hanumangarh District Collector Nathmal Didel also corroborated these claims, saying that "the law and order situation in Nohar is absolutely normal."
What Had Happened?
In Nohar's Adarsh Colony, youths of a particular community were sitting outside the Baba Ramdev temple, spitting remarks on the people visiting the religious site.
A dispute ensued after Saharan, who was passing the temple along with his associates, engaged with the youths. During the clash, two people thrashed Saharan, striking his head with sticks and a bar.
Several police personnel arrived at the spot on Wednesday night, and the VHP leader was rushed to government district hospital for treatment in a critical condition.
The leader was subsequently referred to Bikaner after his health condition deteriorated.
Meanwhile, several police personnel, including Divisional Commissioner Bikaner Dr Neeraj K Pawan, IG Bikaner, District Collector and District Superintendent of Police have been stationed in the area, maintaining a strict vigil.
Tension Prevails in Rajasthan
In an earlier, unrelated incident, a 22-year-old Hindu boy was allegedly murdered by members belonging to a particular community in Rajasthan's Bhilwara on Tuesday evening.
The incident sparked outrage, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), VHP and Hindu Jagran Manch members calling for a bandh in the district following the incident.
Internet was also earlier suspended in Karauli, Jodhpur, and Bhilwara in the state.
(With inputs from IANS.)
