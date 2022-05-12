VHP Member Injured Amid Clash in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, Internet Suspended

Tension seized Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district after Satveer Saharan, a Block President of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) sustained a grievous injury to his head amidst a clash between two communities outside a temple.

Several people were detained in the aftermath of the incident, IANS reported.

Following the violent confrontation, workers and leaders belonging to the VHP and Bajrang Dal blocked Nohar-Rawtsar highway, demanding immediate arrest of the accused.