How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

Take our weekend quiz to figure out how much misinformation on social media platforms fooled you this week.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
1 min read
From an edited image of actors Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai going viral to misinformation around former United States President Donald Trump's assassination attempt, social media was rife with such fake claims this week.

Take our quiz to figure out how many of them misled you this week.

Topics:  Salman Khan   donald trump   Webqoof 

