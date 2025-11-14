No, This Video Doesn’t Show Weapons Being Found Inside a Mosque in Manipur

A video of massive consignment of arms and ammunitions lying on the ground is being shared on the internet with a claim that the visuals are recent and were recorded in Manipur.
What's the claim?: Those sharing the clip have uploaded it with a caption that loosely translated, "These are the weapons discovered in a mosque in Manipur. Please share this with all your Hindu friends to create awareness."
What are the facts?: The video dates back to April of this year and shows the Burma National Revolutionary Army (BNRA) seizing weapons and cash in Myanmar. This meant that the viral claim was false.
How did we find that out?: On conducting a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video, we found the same visuals shared on a Facebook handle named 'Red News Agency'.
It was posted on 14 April and its caption when translated to English said, "Weapons and money recovered during the Battle of Falam. #RedNewsAgency #REDNEWS #RNA."
Other details: We noticed an insignia on one of the soldiers' arm which said "BNRA". For more context, BNRA refers to the Burma National Revolutionary Army. A comparison below clearly highlights the similarities.
A recurring theme?: Team WebQoof had previously debunked the same video, which was incorrectly shared as visuals from Manipur. You can read our older fact-check here.
Conclusion: Evidently, the video is old and is being incorrectly shared as a recent incident from Manipur.
