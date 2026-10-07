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Visuals of Car Tangled in Wires, Dangling Next to a Flyover Are AI-Generated

No such incident took place. The visuals were made using Google's AI tools.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
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A video and an image, showing a white car tangled in electrical wires and dangling next to a flyover are being widely shared on social media, where users are claiming that they show recent visuals from Delhi.

(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, because the visuals are AI-generated ones.

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How did we find out the truth?: We carried out a keyword search with the term 'delhi car dangling from flyover' to look for news reports or credible information about the visuals.

  • However, we did not find any content apart from social media posts which could confirm that such an incident had taken place.

  • A reverse image search on them, too, yielded no relevant or reliable results.

  • Since there was no credible evidence of such an incident happening, we ran the visuals through AI-generated content detectors.

  • For the video, Hive Moderation's tool noted a 99.8 percent likelihood of the video being an AI-generated one.

Similarly, a check on the image also showed a 99.9 percent likelihood of the image being an AI-generated one.

Another tool called SightEngine was not as confident as Hive's, giving the image a 76 percent score on being likely to be AI-generated.

  • To know how the image was created or altered, we asked Google's Gemini to run a SynthID check on the image, which detects signals in the image to confirm whether the image was made using its tools.

  • It's Verify AI tool confirmed that the image was altered or created using Google's AI tools.

Conclusion: A set of AI-generated visuals are being shared to falsely claim that they show a real incident of a car dangling from wires in Delhi.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Car   Flyover   Webqoof 

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