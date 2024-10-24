ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Clip of Train From China Falsely Shared as One Between Devaprayag and Srinagar

The clip shows a railway line in Yanbodu Town, Cili, Hunan Province, China.

A video displaying an aerial shot of a fast-moving train travelling through mountainous surroundings by a river has claimed that it shows the railway track connecting Devprayag in Uttarakhand to Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir.

The clip shows a railway line in Yanbodu Town, Cili, Hunan Province, China.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: This claim is false.

  • The video displays a train track in Yanbodu Town, Cili, located in Hunan Province, China. Although the Indian government has started a 125 km railway project in Uttarakhand, it is not the same as the one shown in the video.

What we found: To verify the authenticity of the video, we divided the video into multiple frames and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It brought us to an Instagram post showcasing the identical video, with a caption stating: "The train passing through the rugged mountains can be found in Yanbodu Town, Cili, Hunan Province, China."

  • We also found the same clip shared on YouTube and X which stated that the train passed through the mountainous region in Hunan province.

We also found a video on China's People's Daily on X through a Google search of relevant keywords, posted on 22 October.

  • As per articles by News18 and Financial Express, a railway line project connecting Rishikesh and Karnaprayag is under construction by Indian Railways in Uttarakhand. The railway, which spans 125.20 kilometers and includes 12 stations, is still under construction and is projected to be completed by December 2025.

  • The Ministry of Railway also shared images of the railway line under construction on 19 September.

Conclusion: Users have falsely claimed that the video shows a train between Devaprayag and Srinagar.

