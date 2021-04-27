Delhi to Import 18 O2 Tankers From Bangkok, 21 Plants From France

He explained, “These are ready to use plants and will be placed in different hospitals. This will solve a lot of our problems.”

CM Kejriwal asserted that in the next one month, Delhi will have 44 oxygen plants in different hospitals of the state. Of these, eight are being set up by the Centre. He said that though there were some delays in doing this, hopefully they will be up and running by 30 April.

Out of the other 36 oxygen generation plants, France will be providing 21 plants and Delhi will put up the remaining 15. He added that the Centre had also provided Delhi with five tankers to transport oxygen.