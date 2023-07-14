Does This Video Show People Pushing Train to Start It? Nope, Claim Is Misleading

A video showing several people pushing train coaches is going viral to claim that this is how people tried to 'start' a train.
Who shared it?: Along with several social media users, National President of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Srinivas BV and news outlet India TV also shared the video with the same claim.
(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)
India TV deleted their tweet after a railway official called out the misleading information.
What's the truth?: This video is from the recent train accident of the Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express.
Five coaches of the train caught fire on Friday, 7 July.
Police and railway officials tried to push and detach the adjacent coaches to stop the fire from spreading.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search which led us to news reports from 10 July about Falaknuma Express accident.
NDTV and Free Press Journal also carried the viral video and screenshots from the viral video in their reports.
The reports stated that on 7 July, on the Howrah - Secunderabad route, five coaches of the Falaknuma Express caught massive fire from S2 to S6.
According to the NDTV report, the South Central Railways officials confirmed that to stop the spread of the fire to other coaches, three adjacent coaches, S1 and 2 General coaches, were detached and physically moved away by the railway staff and police.
This report was published by NDTV.
(Source: NDTV/Screenshot)
This report was published by FPJ.
(Source: FPJ/Screenshot)
Railway officials dismiss the claims on Twitter: While tagging the claim made by India TV News, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Railways tweeted to clarify that the video is being shared in a 'sensational and irresponsible manner'.
His following tweets stated read that following the fire incident, the railway officials and the police took a prompt response to detach the coaches to stop the further spread of fire.
The official Twitter handle of South Central Railways also dismissed the claims and tweeted that the video shows train number 12703 (HWH-SC), which met with a fire incident.
Conclusion: A misleading claim about people pushing the train to 'start' it is going viral on social media.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)