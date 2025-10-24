ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Does This Video Show a Leopard Inside a Mall in Thane? No, It’s AI-Generated

The video was created by an Instagram account called 'AI Kalakaari' using OpenAI's Sora 2.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
A video which purportedly shows a leopard running inside a shopping mall and knocking over dustbins while trying to get around is being shared on social media.

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows a leopard running around Korum Mall in Thane, Maharashtra.

The Quint also received a query to verify this claim on its WhatsApp tipline.

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video has been created using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

How do we know?: We ran a reverse image search using Google Lens, which led us to several social media posts sharing this video, including an Instagram account called 'AI Kalakaar'.

  • Sharing it on 15 October, which was the oldest iteration of the video, the caption shared a story about the leopard and mentioned 'Higgsfield.ai' and OpenAI's text-to-video tool, Sora 2.

We saw that the account regularly shared AI-generated videos, and calls itself an 'AI Filmmaker'.

  • At one point in the video, the leopard appears to run through a man and a dustbin, we also ran it through Hive Moderation's AI-generated content detection tool.

  • It showed a 99.8 percent certainty of the video being "likely to contain AI-generated or deepfake content."

Was a leopard spotted at Korum mall?: Yes, a leopard did in fact enter Thane's Korum Mall, but in 2019.

  • Several news organisations reported on the bizarre incident of a leopard entering Korum mall's basement on 20 February 2019, including Hindustan Times, NDTV and The Times of India.

  • They said that the leopard was successfully and safely captured after a five-hour long operation involving officials from the fire department, the forest department, and the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a real, recent incident of a leopard entering a mall.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Artificial Intelligence   Leopard   Webqoof 

