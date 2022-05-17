No, These Luxury Cars Set On Fire Don't Belong to Mahinda Rajapaksa's Son

On conducting a keyword search using 'Luxury cars burnt in Sri Lanka protests', we came across a tweet by Daily Mirror, which shared four pictures of charred cars and wrote that it was from "Avenra Garden in Negombo". The tweet was from 10 May.

Another tweet by the daily carried a video of a Lamborghini, which was set ablaze. The location mentioned was of the same hotel.

The visuals were similar to the ones used in the viral clip.