Viral Post About CM Vijay’s 'New' Traffic Protocol Instructions Is False

A post is making the rounds on social media claiming that under Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's instruction, traffic protocols were successfully implemented, ensuring traffic kept moving while the chief minister's convoy passed by. According to the claim, this was the first time such an order was implemented.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and could not find any credible reports to support the claim.
News Reports: When we ran a Google search using keywords, we found two news articles that reported former Chief Minister MK Stalin issued a directive to the police not to stop traffic to allow the chief minster's convoy to pass.
The report by The Times of India from stated that the chief minister directed the police not to stop traffic, and additionally cut the number of vehicles in his convoy in half.
This disproves the statement that CM Vijay was the first to issue an order not to halt traffic to let his convoy pass.
The Hindu also reported, stating that the directive not to halt traffic was issued after the chief minister's convoy caused a traffic jam.
Conclusion: The claim is false as this protocol was not newly introduced under CM Joseph Vijay's term.
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