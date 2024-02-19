ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Did Deepika Padukone, Cillian Murphy, Bradley Cooper Meet at BAFTAs? Not Really!

The viral photo is not real. It uses three different photos of the actors on the BAFTA's red carpet and was edited.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A photo of Indian actor Deepika Padukone, American actor Bradley Cooper, and Irish actor Cillian Murphy, attending the British Academy of Film and Television Arts  (BAFTA) awards has gone viral on social media.

The claim: The photo is being shared to claim that it shows the three actors meeting and taking a picture togeth her.

  • India Today published an article about the photo.

    (Source: India Today/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, it is an edited one, which was made using separate images of all the actors.

How did we find out?: A reverse image search on the photo did not show us any credible outlet carrying it.

  • However, we were able to confirm that all three actors where photographed separately on the BAFTAs red carpet.

  • We found them in three different photos, shared on BAFTA's Instagram and X accounts.

  • (Swipe to view all posts.)

The way the actors are standing in these photos, perfectly matches their stance in the viral photo.

(Swipe to view all posts.)

This indicated that the photograph had been edited in a manner which made it appear like they were standing together.

The Quint made the edited image for its article on the BAFTA awards.

  • It was first shared on 18 February, around 11 pm, and its caption clearly states that the image has been altered.

  • The image has been changed in the updated version of the article, so as to not cause further confusion.

The photo's caption mentioned that it is an altered image.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: An edited photo showing actors Deepika Padukone, Cillian Murphy, and Bradley Cooper has gone viral with the false claim that they were photographed together at the BAFTA awards.

