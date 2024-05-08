Fact-Check: Amul Did Not Issue This Viral Ad For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

A graphic, which shows dairy cooperative Amul's logo, along with Hindi text encouraging people to vote is going viral on social media platforms.
The graphic: The graphic carries Hindi text, which reads, "मत दो या मत दो, सही फ़ैसला लो. आपका वोट अमूलya है ."
[Translation: Vote or don't vote, take the right decision. Your vote is priceless.]
Author and journalist Shobhaa De and former bureaucrat and tennis player Kiran Bedi shared the graphic on their X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts, respectively.
How did we find out?: Amul carries all its topical cartoon advertisements on its website, in a section called 'Amul Hits'.
We went through several pages of this section, where we saw only two recent election-related advertisements in 2024.
The first was issued during the first phase of polling on 19 April, while the other topical was shared during the third phase, which took place on 7 May.
We saw that all their topicals carry the company's logo on the bottom-left corner, which was not the case with the graphic in the viral claim.
Amul's clarification: On its social media accounts, Amul issued a statement in "public interest," clarifying that "this advertisement has not been created by Amul."
Calling it a "fake message," Amul said that they will take legal action against the creator, identified as "p k anil."
Conclusion: A fake graphic about voting during the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which uses Amul's logo, has gone viral on social media as a real ad by the company.
