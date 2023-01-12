Did Vineeta Singh Play a Role in the Film ‘3 Idiots’? No, the Claim is False
People claimed that the Shark Tank India judge played the role of Mrs Rastogi in the film 3 Idiots.
A collage of two pictures is going viral on the internet to claim that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sugar Cosmetics and Shark Tank India judge, Vineeta Singh, played a role of a poor mother in the film 3 Idiots.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)
What is the truth?: The role of the poor mother was played by actor Amardeep Jha, and not Vineeta Singh as claimed. The film was released in 2009.
Jha played the role of Raju Rastogi's mother. Raju Rastogi was one of the film's central characters and was played by Sharman Joshi.
Rastogi was the most poverty-stricken character in the film, where his family struggled to make ends meet.
Who is Amardeep Jha?: Jha is an Indian film and television actor who is known for her roles in films like PK and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas.
How did we find out?: We performed a keyword search and came across the film's entire cast and crew list on IMDb, an online database. It shows that the character of Mrs Rastogi was played by Amardeep Jha.
Further, we found a tweet on Singh's Twitter account posted on 12 March 2022.
The video opens with a comparison of Singh with Rastogi's mother's character. Singh can also be seen jokingly reenacting the character
She uploaded the video with the caption, "All is not well. Stop with the photoshopping, Team @trySUGAR."
On comparing Singh's picture with an image of Mrs Rastogi's character, we found that it shows two different people.
Conclusion: The role of the poor mother or Raju Rastogi's mother, was played by Bollywood actor Amardeep Jha and not Vineeta Singh, as claimed.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Topics: 3 Idiots Fact Check Webqoof
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.