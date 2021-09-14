Old Video Shared as Vijay Rupani Removing Red Beacon After Resigning as CM

A video showing former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani removing a red beacon from a vehicle has gone viral with a claim that it shows him removing the light from his own car following his resignation as the CM.

Rupani resigned as the CM on Saturday, 11 September, following which Bhupendra Patel took charge.

However, we found that the video, which dates back to 2017, when the central government had issued a ban on central government employees and ministers from using a red beacon on their cars. The move was supposed to end the VVIP culture and bring down the number of cars with red beacons.