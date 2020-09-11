Clip of Sanjay Raut Dancing? No, Video Shows a Cop in Maharashtra

A viral video of a man dancing is being shared with the claim that he is Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut with some social media users claiming that the video was taken after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials demolished ‘illegal alterations’ at actor Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office-cum-residence Manikarnika Films.

However, neither is the video recent nor is Raut dancing in the video. The video is actually from November 2019, when Head Constable Lakshman Bhadarge in Maharashtra’s Parbhani police had attended a wedding.