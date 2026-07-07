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Does This Video Show People Kissing at CJP Protest in Jantar Mantar? No!

We found out that the video is unrelated to the CJP protests and dates back to 2014.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is being widely circulated, claiming to show people kissing at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Jantar Mantar.

One of the videos is captioned, "CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke has organised kisses party at 2 am Jantar Mantar protest. New idea to attract youth by Cockroach Janta Party CEO and Sheesh Mahal owner Natwarlal."

(Archived versions of more claims can be found here, here, and here.-)

Is it true?: No, the video shows the 'Kiss of Love' protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded on 19 November 2019 with the same visuals.

  • The video was titled "JNU STUDENTS KISSING PARTY".

  • Following this, we ran a keyword search and found several videos of the same, as well as news reports about it.

  • The oldest video we found was uploaded on 12 November 2014, captioned "'kiss of Love' festival JNU".

  • The Times of India article, published on 10 November 2014, reported that the 'Kiss of Love' campaign reached the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) with more than 200 students gathering at Ganga Dhaba to make a statement against moral policing.

  • The Kiss of Love protest started in 2014 as an act of protest against moral policing.

  • The protest was started by a Facebook group in response to the vandalism of a cafe in Kozhikode, Kerala, over reports of public display of affection.

Conclusion: The video shows the 'Kiss of Love' protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  JNU   Kiss of Love   Webqoof 

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