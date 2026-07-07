Does This Video Show People Kissing at CJP Protest in Jantar Mantar? No!

A video is being widely circulated, claiming to show people kissing at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Jantar Mantar.

One of the videos is captioned, "CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke has organised kisses party at 2 am Jantar Mantar protest. New idea to attract youth by Cockroach Janta Party CEO and Sheesh Mahal owner Natwarlal."