JNU Students Released From Tihar Jail After Delhi Court Orders Immediate Release

Fourteen Jawaharlal Nehru University students who were arrested during a protest march last week have been released from Tihar Jail. The students, including JNUSU president Aditi Mishra and other office bearers, were detained following a demonstration at the university campus. The release followed a Delhi court’s order for their immediate discharge after bail was granted earlier in the week.
According to Hindustan Times, the students were part of a protest against recent remarks by Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit and the implementation of University Grants Commission norms. The protest, which began at the Sabarmati T-Point, was stopped by police at the university gates, resulting in a scuffle and subsequent arrests.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the court noted that while assaulting police personnel is a serious offence, the accused are students with academic futures ahead of them. The judge emphasised that procedural delays in verifying permanent addresses should not keep the students in custody after bail had been granted.
The legal proceedings highlighted that the verification of permanent addresses was a key factor delaying the students’ release. Lawyers argued that the accused could not be held indefinitely due to administrative delays, especially as many students hail from different states and reside in university hostels.
Student groups described the release as a significant relief for the university community. Statements from student leaders indicated that the All India Students’ Association (AISA) called the release a “victory for the students’ movement.”
“The court said the accused were young students who were not habitual criminals and keeping them in jail despite being granted bail, would be detrimental to their academic careers.”
At the start of the protest, police claimed that students resorted to physical assault, resulting in injuries to several personnel. Coverage revealed that an FIR was lodged following the confrontation, and a total of 51 protesters were initially detained, with 14 formally arrested.
Many of the detained students are from outside Delhi and live in university hostels. Reporting indicated that families and classmates experienced anxiety during the period of detention, and student groups alleged that police action was heavy-handed.
AISA stated that protests would continue until demands such as the enactment of equity safeguards in higher education and the rollback of certain National Education Policy courses are met. The students’ release has not ended the ongoing agitation, as details emerged from student statements.
“Those released include JNUSU president Aditi Mishra, vice-president Gopika K Babu, joint secretary Danish Ali, former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar, and AISA All India president Neha, among others.”
The court’s decision was based on the principle that procedural requirements should not override the right to liberty. Analysis showed that the investigating officer acknowledged delays were due to external factors such as travel and bank holidays, not actions by the accused.
