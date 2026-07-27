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Does This Video Show People Carrying a Leopard at CJP Protest in Bihar? No!

We found out that the video is unrelated and dates back to May 2026.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video of a crowd lifting a leopard is going viral on the internet, claiming to show an incident from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in Bihar.

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is old, unrelated and shows a leopard that was killed by the villagers in Bihar's Purnea district.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded on 27 May 2026 that shared the same visuals.

  • According to the video's caption, it shows a lion that was killed in Tikapatti village in Bihar's Purnea district (sic).

  • We found another video, uploaded on 30 May 2026, that shared the same visuals.

  • The video is captioned, "A shocking incident from Bihar has sparked fresh concern after a leopard was seen surrounded and allegedly harassed by a group of people."

  • After running a keyword search, we found two articles reporting a leopard killing incident in the Tikapatti area.

  • The report by ETV Bharat, published on 27 May 2026, states that a leopard that had been terrorising the residents was killed by the villagers in the Tikapatti police station area, Bihar.

  • An article by Ap7am reported that a leopard that had been allegedly terrorising the villagers of Chakla Bahiyar under the Tikapatti police station area of Bihar's Purnea district was killed by the villagers.

Conclusion: The video shows a leopard that was killed by the villagers in Bihar's Purnea district.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Bihar   Webqoof   CJP Protest 

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