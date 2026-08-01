Does This Video Show an Injured Student at the Jantar Mantar Protests? No!

A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show a student activist who was injured during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests at Jantar Mantar.
Is it true?: No, the video shows an East Bengal Football Club supporter celebrating the team's win at the Indian Super League Championship.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found out that an X account, torch__bearers, reposted the same video with a reply stating that the original claim is false.
According to the post, the video shows an East Bengal Football Club supporter, Zinia Debnath, celebrating the team becoming the Indian Super League (ISL) Champions.
We observed that the girl in the video is wearing an East Bengal FC jersey.
We also noticed that the background looks like a stadium.
Following this, we went to her Instagram account and found the original video, uploaded on .
The video's caption includes "ISL champion Joy East Bengal".
East Bengal won the ISL Championship on
Conclusion: The video shows an East Bengal Football Club supporter celebrating the team's win at the Indian Super League Championship.
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