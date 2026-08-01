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Does This Video Show an Injured Student at the Jantar Mantar Protests? No!

We found out that the video shows an East Bengal FC supporter celebrating the team's win.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show a student activist who was injured during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests at Jantar Mantar.

Is it true?: No, the video shows an East Bengal Football Club supporter celebrating the team's win at the Indian Super League Championship.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found out that an X account, torch__bearers, reposted the same video with a reply stating that the original claim is false.

  • According to the post, the video shows an East Bengal Football Club supporter, Zinia Debnath, celebrating the team becoming the Indian Super League (ISL) Champions.

  • We observed that the girl in the video is wearing an East Bengal FC jersey.

  • We also noticed that the background looks like a stadium.

  • Following this, we went to her Instagram account and found the original video, uploaded on 22 May 2026.

  • The video's caption includes "ISL champion Joy East Bengal".

  • East Bengal won the ISL Championship on 21 May 2026.

Conclusion: The video shows an East Bengal Football Club supporter celebrating the team's win at the Indian Super League Championship.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Jantar Mantar   Webqoof   CJP Protest 

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