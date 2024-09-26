Old Clip Viral To Claim Rahul Gandhi Was Recently Questioned by Kashmiri Pandits

Amid the ongoing assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, a video of a woman confronting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with tears in her eyes is circulating on social media.

It is being claimed that the woman, who is a Kashmiri Hindu living abroad, is questioning Gandhi about his opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on matters of Kashmir.

What does the woman say?: "Little children are unable to go out. My brother is a heart patient, he stepped out to look for his kids, but his family member had no idea where he is for the past 10 days. We are in trouble."